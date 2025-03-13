Unique initiative: NMC school students celebrate Holika Dahan of bad habits

Advertisement



Nagpur: Students of Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Priyadarshini Marathi Upper Primary School, Futala, marked Holi in a unique way on Thursday by celebrating the ‘Holika Dahan of bad habits.’ They wrote down their bad habits on paper and burned them along with the Holika bonfire, symbolizing their commitment to adopting good habits. The young students pledged to eliminate negative traits from their lives and embrace positive changes.

This innovative initiative, conceptualized by the school’s headmistress, Dr. Vasudha Vaidya, received appreciation from NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, Additional Commissioner Anchal Goyal, and Education Officer Sadhana Sayam.

Many students develop undesirable habits such as lying, stealing, disobedience, addiction to harmful mobile games, lack of cleanliness, fighting, and using abusive language. To inspire them to give up these habits, Dr. Vaidya introduced the idea of writing down around 15 common bad habits on individual sheets of paper. Holding these placards, the students chanted slogans like ‘होळी रे होळी दुर्गुणांची होळी’ (“Holika Dahan of Bad Habits”), symbolically burning their negative traits in the Holi fire, promising to reform their behaviour.

The celebration concluded with a joyful exchange of gulal and a shower of flowers. Teachers, including Gaware, Chavare, Shende, Moharir, Ghaywat, Hatwar, and Urkude, along with former students, played a key role in making the event a success.

