Daylight robbery: 3 bike-borne goons loot man of Rs 11.40 lakh in Nagpur’s Itwari

Nagpur: In a daring daylight robbery, three men looted Rs 11.40 lakh cash from a man in the busy Itwari area in Nagpur under the jurisdiction of Lakadganj Police Station, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3.30 pm when the victim, Sheikh Muzaffar alias Guddu (48), a resident of Timki Police Post, was carrying the cash for Kiran Chinchamalatpure, owner of Pratavi Metal, Tin Nal Chowk. Muzaffar had just withdrawn the money from HDFC Bank’s Telephone Exchange Square Branch, and was en route to his destination when he was robbed of the cash.

Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the police, three assailants approached Muzaffar from behind on a black Suzuki scooter. In a well planned move, they threw chilli powder into Muzaffar’s eyes. Muzaffar lost control as the chilli powder momentarily blinded him. Taking advantage of the situation, the attackers assaulted Muzaffar and brandished a firearm to threaten him. Within moments, they forcibly snatched the black bag containing Rs 11.40 lakh cash and fled the scene.

The case has been registered at Lakadganj Police Station under Sections 309(6) and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A special team has been formed to track down the culprits. Police are examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas to identify the robbers. The Detection Branch (DB) team has been deployed to scan multiple CCTV cameras along possible escape routes. The police are recording statements of the bystanders and local shopkeepers to gather clues about the robbers’ identities.

