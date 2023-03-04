Unique Cooking Contest by SVK & LAD for Asia Book of Records

Nagpur: SVK Shikshan Sanstha, an NGO started by its Founder President Gayathri Vatsalya, works with an objective to create an Enabling Environment and Inclusive Society which respects the Dignity of Intellectually Challenged Adults.

SVK Shikshan Sanstha in association with the renowned educational institution, LAD College for Women is organising the Millet Cooking Contest to create a record for Asia Book of Records, a world renowned organization. This unique Contest will be held under the category of Inclusive Millet Cooking Contest, in which Specially Abled adults, their parents and transgenders will participate along with the general public (Students, housewives, working professionals etc).

This is going to happen for the first time in 51 Asian countries including Nagpur. The main objective is to promote an Inclusive Society and to celebrate the International Year of Millets 2023 as declared by the UN, as per the recommendation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There are two categories in the contest, namely Breakfast and Desserts (sweet) for which participants had to choose one, cook at home and present at the venue, Freedom Park, near Sitabuldi on March 18 at 4 pm.

There are first, second, third and many consolation prizes in each category. Every participant will get a certificate of participation. Last date for registration is March 12.

Prizes are sponsored by Rokde Jewellers, Tupperware and AD’s Cooking Classes while Maha Metro Nagpur is the venue partner. The Livenagpur is the media partner and event support by CRC Nagpur and Nagpur Mahila Club.

For registration call 9422147380.

