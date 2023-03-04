NMC undertakes surveys, anti-measles vaccination drives in Nagpur

Nagpur: In the wake of the outbreak of measles in certain parts of Maharashtra including Nagpur, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation undertook surveys and conducted special vaccination drives for children.

Following are details of drive:

• Total 7 survey teams are active in measles affected areas in the city.

• Till now, 11,842 homes have been surveyed.

• Total 6246 children were identified for an additional dose of measles-rubella in affected localities.

• Total 147 sessions of vaccination were conducted in affected areas.

• Total 5243 (83.94%) children were administered with an additional dose of anti-measles-rubella vaccination.

So far no death has been reported in Nagpur due to measles-rubella.

Symptoms:

Measles is a childhood infection caused by a virus. Once quite common, measles can now almost always be prevented with a vaccine. Also called rubella, measles spreads easily and can be serious and even fatal for small children.

Measles signs and symptoms appear around 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Signs and symptoms of measles typically include: Fever, Dry cough, Runny nose, Sore throat, Inflamed eyes, tiny white spots with bluish-white centres on a red background found inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek, a skin rash made up of large, flat blotches that often flow into one another. The infection occurs in stages over 2 to 3 weeks. For the first 10 to 14 days after infection, the measles virus spreads in the body. There are no signs or symptoms of measles during this time. Measles typically begins with a mild to moderate fever, often with a persistent cough, a runny nose, inflamed eyes and a sore throat. This relatively mild illness may last 2 to 3 days.

The rash is made up of small red spots, some of which are slightly raised. Spots and bumps in tight clusters give the skin a blotchy red appearance. The face breaks out first. Over the next few days, the rash spreads down the arms, chest and back, then over the thighs, lower legs and feet. At the same time, the fever rises sharply, often as high as 104 to 105.8 F.

