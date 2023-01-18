One of the top things that make online gaming more interesting is that on top of the fun that comes with playing various games. You also receive lots of bonuses from the gaming platforms, and each has different offers for punters.

Few rewards are special and given to only new players while others are for everyone. This article brings you some of the unique casino bonuses every punter needs to know.

1. Welcome Package



As a new player, you are in most cases entitled to a welcome package from most online casinos. Many of them have a welcome bonus you get as soon as to join the casino. It is normally in form of a match-up bonus that rewards you with a given percentage of your first deposit.

For example, the casino may reward you with a 150% match-up bonus on any deposit of $20 or more. Moreover, the welcome package can also be in form of free spins on any of the casino games. Sometimesthe casino specifies the slot and if it hasn’t done so, you can use the free spins on any game of your choice.

2. Referral Bonus



Referral bonuses are also common at many online casinos. Wondering how they work? The casino gives you an offer for friends or persons you refer to the platform. However, you receive the package when the person does the following:

• Successfully signs up and verifies his or her account.

• Makes a successful qualifying deposit at the casino.

• Uses the deposit to play various casino games.

Furthermore, the casino normally pays you a fixed amount for each person. But some online casinos give you a percentage on every amount the person spends on the site.

3. Birthday Bonus



Some online casinos make your birthday special by giving you special bonuses. The casino uses some of the information you give it when joining the platform like your national id to get the details of your birthday. The common goodies in birthday packages include:

• Free Spins

• Cashback

• Gifts like smartphones and tablets

• Access to special tournaments

• Vacation trips

So don’t hesitate to give the casino your birthday details if asked because it may be cooking something good for you. You log into your casino account on your special day to enjoy the bonuses.

4. No Deposit Bonus



No-deposit bonuses are also common and are among the best bonuses you can ever get from any online gaming platform. Wondering why? This is because they are free and you don’t have to make any qualifying deposit to get them.

A no-deposit bonus is normally given to new players on some platforms. And all you need to do to get one is to register and verify your casino account. As soon as you do so, the casino gives you the offer which can be free spins or cash to use for gameplay.

Go for the Various Casino Bonuses

It is rare to find an online casino without any bonus offer or promotion for its customers. This is because most of the judi slot online platforms have some or all of the above bonuses in store for every punter.

