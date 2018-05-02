Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Aug 4th, 2020

    Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tested positive

    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi since the past two days, News18 has reported.

    Pradhan is the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel.

    According to reports, Pradhan had been in isolation after officials from his staff tested positive for the virus.

    The development comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for the infectious disease

    The home minister had said that he got tested for coronavirus on showing early symptoms of the infection, following which his results came back positive. Adding that he was being hospitalised on the advice of doctors, he requested all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves.

