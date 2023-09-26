Union Minister Anurag Thakur Honors ‘Narendra Modi Censored’ Author Ashok Srivastava at Literary Festival

New Delhi: Several authors, including Ashok Srivastava, the author of the much-discussed book ‘Narendra Modi Censored,’ were bestowed with honors today at a literary festival held in Delhi. The distinguished authors and journalists, including DD News anchor Ashok Srivastava and the author of ‘Narendra Modi Censored,’ were felicitated by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Rajya Sabha Member Anil Baluni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned more than 500 books to date, showcasing his lifelong journey and visionary perspectives for the nation. Authors of various backgrounds have acknowledged his contributions throughout his life and for the nation. A grand event was organized at the Constitution Club in Delhi to discuss the books authored by Prime Minister Modi. Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Rajya Sabha Member Anil Baluni, and BJP’s National Media Head Anil Baluni were prominent figures at the book discussion program. Senior journalists and authors, including Ram Bahadur Rai, Uday Mahurkar, Kishor Makwana, Anant Vijay, and Ajay Singh, were present at the event.

Advertisement

The program was hosted by DD News senior anchor Ashok Srivastava, who also moderated the discussion. During the event, attendees expressed their views on Prime Minister Modi and shared their experiences. It was an occasion where everyone could voice their opinions about Prime Minister Modi and discuss their insights.

This event provided a platform for individuals from various walks of life to share their perspectives and engage in meaningful conversations about Prime Minister Modi’s books and his impact on the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement