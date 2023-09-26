ABRSM to Deliberate Issues of Educational Realm

The General Body Meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) is scheduled to be held from September 30th to October 2nd, 2023, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The Vidyapith Shikshan Manch, affiliated with ABRSM, is hosting the event, and preparations are underway in every aspect, as the meeting is considered a point of pride for anyone who hosts it in their city. A series of meetings are being held and supervised under the able guidance of Dr. Kalpana Pande, the president of Vidyapith Shikshan Manch, and Dr. Satish Chafle, the Mahamantri.

No effort is being spared to invite all the prominent stakeholders in the educational field. Prominent figures, ranging from India’s Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Nitinji Gadkari, to influential office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will be present at the event.

With the implementation of NEP-2020, India stands on the cusp of a transformation in its entire educational landscape, poised to witness a paradigm shift in every educational domain, from elementary schools to higher institutions. Given the significance of NEP-2020 and its future implications, the meeting will explore topics of paramount importance, including pressing reforms in both school and higher education, India’s aspiration to become a global knowledge superpower, and, most importantly, the role of teachers.

During the interview, Dr. Kalpana Pande and General Secretary Dr. Satish Chafle provided insights into the meeting’s agenda and the resolutions to be passed.

Excerpts from the Interview:

Q: The implementation of NEP-2020 has been a focal point for both state and central governments. As a prominent organization of teachers, what role should ABRSM play?

Dr. Kalpana Pande: We consider it an honor that this year, Nagpur Vidyapith Shikshan Manch has decided to host a 3-day General Meeting of ABRSM. Prominent office-bearers of the organization from all across Bharat will convene to discuss and deliberate on various nuanced issues related to NEP-2020. ABRSM has already welcomed NEP-2020 when the current central government introduced it. ABRSM has long advocated for a significant transformation in the teaching-learning process and the syllabus framework, from elementary education to higher education. The topic of NEP-2020 will be discussed with the utmost deliberation, with the goal of passing resolutions in this direction. In the past, ABRSM has called for an overhaul of the education system, as the old pattern had become outdated and irrelevant in the nation-building process.

Q: How will teachers play a vital role in the new structure of NEP-2020?

Dr. Satish Chafle: Teachers are the backbone of society and are revered as gurus in all aspects of human beings’ overall development. According to NEP-2020, the responsibility for student-oriented development is entirely entrusted to teachers. Workshops and orientation programs are being conducted across the country, not only by universities but also by ABRSM, to raise awareness among teachers and various educational stakeholders. Recently, Nagpur Vidyapith Shikshan Manch, in collaboration with Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University, organized a workshop for teachers and education stakeholders to disseminate the core values of the new education system, with many more such events planned in the future.

Q: Nagpur Vidyapith Shikshan Manch, under the banner of ABRSM, has been addressing several long-standing issues, such as teachers’ CAS promotions, PhD increments, and social colleges’ concerns. Could you elaborate on the issues related to teachers that will be discussed in the upcoming meeting?

Dr. Kalpana Pande: Since the inception of ABRSM, we have successfully addressed the continuous demands of teachers in accordance with UGC guidelines. However, with evolving scenarios, certain challenges are bound to arise. Nevertheless, we approach these issues with the right strategies and present them to the relevant authorities for resolution within stipulated timeframes. Recently, ABRSM’s delegation had an extensive discussion with Professor M. Jagadish Kumar, the UGC Chairman, to address various pending issues affecting teachers, including the removal of anomalies in the UGC regulations of 2018, exemptions from SET/NET for in-service teachers, unresolved placement and fixation grievances, and disparities between teachers appointed with M. Phil qualifications between 2006-2009 and those appointed before 2006, among others.

Q: ABRSM is set to award three teachers for their exceptional contributions in their respective areas. Could you provide more information about the awardees?

Dr. Satish Chafle: ABRSM will confer the Shiksha Bhushan Sanmaan awards on three distinguished individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the social and educational fields. Dr. Sanjeevani Kelkar, a renowned medical practitioner, founded Mata Balak Utkarsh Pratishthan in 1978, dedicated to promoting the advancement of rural women and families through education, health, justice, and economic empowerment. She has educated over 1,000 students from disadvantaged communities. The second awardee is Dr. Meenakshi Jain, a notable historian who received the Padma Shri award from the Government of India in 2020 in recognition of her contributions. The third dignitary is Dr. Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, the former Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University, who has consistently worked to ignite nationalistic fervor among northeastern states through his writings. The awards will be presented in the presence of Dattatreya Hoshbole, the General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and spiritual Guru Swami Chidanand Muni Ji.

