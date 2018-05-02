Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Apr 15th, 2020
    Union Cabinet meeting at PM’s residence today

    A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening at the Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The Prime Minister, in his address to the nation, announced on Tuesday that the country will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases.

    However, he also indicated at easing of lockdown restrictions in places, where there is no hotspot after April 20.India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 11,439, including 9,756 active cases, 1,305 cured/discharged and 377 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today morning.

