Union Budget on February 1

New Delhi: The budget session of Parliament will begin on 31 January and continue till 3 April with Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her second union budget as the finance minister on 1 February.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has recommended holding the Budget Session in two phases with a recess, news agency reported citing sources. The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second from March 2 to April 3, the report said. The President convenes both Houses of Parliament on the recommendation made by the Union Cabinet.