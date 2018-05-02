Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Jan 9th, 2020

    Saamana stands by girl with Free Kashmir poster

    Mumbai: Shiv Sena has extended support to Mehak Prabhu, who landed in the eye of a storm for holding up a “Free Kashmir” poster at a protest against JNU violence in Mumbai on Monday. Prabhu said she was upset about the plight of Kashmiris and was protesting in a peaceful manner but the Opposition said it was an act of treason.

    In its mouthpiece Saamana, the party said, “Mumbaikar Marathi girl lamented the plight of people of Kashmir in a peaceful manner. However, the Opposition is terming it as an act of treason. There can be no worse example by the Opposition parties.”

    The editorial further slammed the Opposition for targeting the state government on the matter.

    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Monday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the ‘Free Kashmir’ poster was seen during a protest at the Gateway of India.

    Fadnavis said that the ‘Free Kashmir Anti India campaign’ was held two-kilometer away from the Chief Minister’s Office. Taking to Twitter, former the Chief Minister tweeted: “Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav Ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose??? @OfficeofUT”

