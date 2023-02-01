Union Budget 2023 Reaction: Budget -23 is a growth-oriented, visionary budget–CA Julfesh Shah

With focus on 7 point program in Budget,it seems to be a prudent, pro-growth, progressive budget with a long term vision.Special emphasis to support MSMEs & Start-ups is announced which will boost the ailing MSME sector.Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs will extend 2 lakh crores funding without collateral security & decrease in rate of interest by 1% which will prove to be game changer for liquidity of cash crunch MSMEs.

If payment is not made to MSMEs it will not be allowed as expenditure which will enhance the cash flow of the MSME.Changes in personal income tax indicates that Govt wants to promote new tax regime as all announcements are made in new tax regime & no change in old tax regime.

Infrastructure investment is given a massive allocation with stress on green growth to achieve zero carbon emission. Railways has been allocated Rs 2.40 lakhs crores which will be helpful in developing to ancillary & small entrepreneurs Steps to promote Financial literary,skill development Schemes & ease of doing business has been announced but execution needs to be done properly to get actual benefits.

