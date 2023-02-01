Budget has laid solid foundation for developed India: Bawankule

Nagpur: The Maharashtra BJP President and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India.

This budget will fulfil dreams of poor people, middle-class people, farmers, youths, tribals, women and all sections of society.”

“This Budget will fulfil the dreams of Prime Minister Modi on Atmanirbhar Bharat. Hearty congratulations to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” Bawankule said.

