    Published On : Sat, Feb 20th, 2021

    Unidentified vehicle knocks motorcyclist dead

    Nagpur : A 37-YEAR-OLD man was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit motorcycle at Kawdasi turning in Umred police station area, police officials said.

    The deceased was identified as Sudhakar Parasram Pawar, a resident of Mandwa Labhan village. According to police, Pawar was returning home on a motorcycle on Wednesday at 9.30 pm.

    An unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle. Pawar sustained grievous injuries in the mishap and died on the spot. Umred police have registered the case under Sections 279, 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 184, 134 and 177 of MotorVehicle Act.

    Further investigation is on

