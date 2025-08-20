Unidentified Man Found Dead on Railway Tracks in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: An unidentified man, aged between 30 and 35 years, was found dead on the Nagpur–Howrah railway line near Dr. Ambedkar Garden in Vaishali Nagar early Tuesday morning.

The deceased, of medium build and about 5’5” tall, had a round face and fair complexion. He was wearing a black shirt and brown night pants, with a steel bangle and rakhi tied on his right hand.

Police rushed him to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on the medical report, Pachpaoli Police have registered a case of accidental death.

Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the man.