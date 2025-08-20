Maha Metro Targets Opening of Automotive Square–Lekha Nagar Priority Section Within 18 Months: MD Shravan Hardikar

Nagpur: Maha Metro Nagpur is aiming to operationalize the Automotive Square–Lekha Nagar Metro Priority Section within the next one and a half years, announced Managing Director Shravan Hardikar during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Metro Bhawan.

Unfurling the tricolor in the presence of officials and employees, Hardikar extended Independence Day greetings to staff from Nagpur, Pune, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. He emphasized that the 6.92-km Priority Section — covering Pili Nadi, Khasra Fata, All India Radio, Khari Fata, Lok Vihar, and Lekha Nagar stations — would be completed in a time-bound manner to boost connectivity for Nagpur commuters.

Highlighting the project’s progress, the MD said: “Maha Metro has set benchmarks in providing safe and punctual transport services. With an average daily ridership of one lakh and having crossed the milestone of 10 crore cumulative ridership, our operations stand as testimony to this commitment.”

He stressed the need for seamless integration with other transport modes, including first and last-mile connectivity, unified ticketing, and strategic planning to increase public transport’s share. “Unless we give commuters a single-journey experience, sustainable urban mobility cannot be achieved,” he remarked, pointing out the critical role of the Strategic Planning and Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) teams.

Hardikar also mentioned that Maha Metro recently presented the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The CMP, he said, aims at ensuring equitable and inclusive access to public transport.

Calling Maha Metro an institution beyond a project, he underlined the importance of both Fare Box and Non-Fare Box revenues in sustaining operations. “Our values and daily efforts are service to the nation in the truest sense — that is what will take us forward,” he concluded.

Officials and employees from all departments of Maha Metro participated in the Independence Day program.