Unidentified Man Electrocuted in Jaripatka

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a tragic incident, an unidentified man was found electrocuted near Khobragade Square in the Jaripatka area around 4:00 AM on April 28.

Police discovered the man unconscious and stuck to an electric DP pole. He was immediately rushed to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased, estimated to be between 45 and 50 years old, had black and white hair and a beard. He was wearing a sky-blue shirt and blue lower pants at the time of the incident.

Gold Rate 28 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver / Kg 97,200 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Jaripatka Police have registered a case of accidental death based on the medical report. Efforts are currently underway to identify the deceased, and further investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement