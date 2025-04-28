Nagpur-Kolhapur Flight Service to Start from May 15

Advertisement



Nagpur: The much-anticipated flight service between Nagpur and Kolhapur is set to begin from May 15. Operated by Star Air, the service will be available five days a week—Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The aircraft will offer seating for 12 business class and 64 economy class passengers.

This new air route is expected to significantly boost the industrial, commercial, and tourism sectors of Kolhapur. As per the schedule, the flight will depart from Nagpur at 10:00 AM and arrive in Kolhapur at 11:30 AM. The return flight will leave Kolhapur at 12:00 PM and land in Nagpur by 1:30 PM.

It is believed that the launch of this service will greatly enhance connectivity for residents of Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra, while also accelerating the growth of progressive cities like Kolhapur.

