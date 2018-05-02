Uneven, poor quality cement roads posing hardships to citizens: Congress

Nagpur: A delegation of Prabhag 15 residents, Nagpur City Congress Committee and Congress Legal Cell met Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi and Dharampeth Zone Assistant Commissioner Prakash Varade and submitted a memorandum highlighting enormous hardships being faced by citizens following poor quality and uneven construction of cement roads in city.

The delegation pointed out that a network of cement roads is being constructed in city. Internal cement roads are being built in Dharampeth, Gadga and Gawlipura coming under Prabhag 15. Despite bringing notice to the contractor and local Corporator, the level of cement roads have gone higher than the houses situated along the roads. This eneven construction has pushed citizens in a tight spot. People are exposed to multiple risks while carrying out their daily chores as contractors have ignored basic safety aspects while undertaking works on the cement roads.

During the recent rains, water gushed into houses of residents. Moreover, poor quality construction has added woes of the residents. The contractor, instead of removing the illegally constructed chambers of Reliance Jio Internet, has increased the height of the chambers and brought them at road level. One can imagine what would happen if someone is to lose balance on the uneven road surface and more worrying is difference in depth between tar road and newly-constructed concrete road. During the construction stage the contractor should have ensured that this site is levelled evenly to ensure smooth passage for vehicles. with civic officials least interested in supervising the ongoing concrete road construction, contractors are busy designing more and more puzzles for road users, the delegation said.

The delegation was led by Executive Member of Nagpur City Congress Committee and MPCC Legal Cell Secretary Adv Akshay Samarth. The copies of the memorandum have also been submitted to office of Mayor Sandeep Joshi, Deputy Mayor Manisha Kothekar, Health Officer, Leader of Opposition in NMC.

The Municipal Commissioner Bangar reportedly told the delegation that the problem persists in entire city and not only in Prabhag 15. However, taking serious note of the hardships being faced by residents, Bangar immediately phoned concerned officials and directed them to initiate necessary measures to lessen problems of residents. Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi also listened to the complaints of the residents and assured to look into them. The Assistant Commissioner Varade assured to inspect the cement roads himself.

Other members of the delegation include City Congress office-bearers Devendra Rotele, Yugal Vidhavat, Yogesh Yersamwar, Adv Abhay Randive, Adv Ujwal Raut, Adv Shabana Divan, Adv Sunita Paul, Adv Archana Gajbhiye, Ramprasad Chaudhary, Rambhau Bante, Vivek Patkar, Naresh Naidu, Vishal Sayre, Nikhil Naidu, Chandan Pande, and residents of Dharampeth, Gadga, Gawlipura and Ramdaspeth.