    Published On : Sun, Apr 19th, 2020

    Undue action against truckers creating shortage of goods: ADG

    Nagpur: A top official of the Maharashtra Highway Police has said that unnecessary action being taken by the enforcement agencies against the trucks carrying essential goods during the lockdown is creating a shortage of such commodities.

    In a circular issued on April 15, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Highway Police, Vinay Korgaonkar, said that no permission was required for trucks transporting essential or non-essential goods within state or country.

    “The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has laid down clear rules for the enforcement agencies to allow smooth transportation of essential goods during the lockdwon period.

    “Notwithstanding the orders, the agencies have launched a crackdown against those who are exempted from the list,” he said in the circular sent to heads of the police units in the state.

    Korgaonkar said that the movement of essential goods was disturbed due to the action, which is leading to shortage of essential items in the country.

    “Trucks transporting essential goods are not being allowed for no reason. Passes are not being issued to the labourers working at companies involved in manufacturing of such commodities,” he said.

    “If one state issues transportation passes for labourers and goods, another state is not paying importance to such documents and prohibiting them from entering the state,” he added.

    “No permission is required for trucks transporting essential or non-essential goods within state or country. Only two persons should be allowed in the vehicle- one person along with the licence-holding driver. Similarly, the movement of empty trucks for loading of goods from one place to another also be allowed,” he directed.

    The local administration should allow movement of truck driver and cleaners from their house to the truck, and labourers from their house to factories. Railways, airport authorities, state excise department are empowered to issue passes to their staff, the circular said.

    Cold storages and godowns should also be allowed to function and vehicles transporting goods to these places should not be stopped, he said.

    “The order should be implemented across the state barring containment zones designated by authorities,” Korgaonkar said.

