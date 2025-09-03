Underworld don Arun Gawli walks free from Nagpur Jail after 18 years

Nagpur: After spending nearly 18 years behind bars, underworld don Arun Gawli, popularly known as “Daddy,” was finally released from the Nagpur Central Prison on Tuesday following bail granted by the Supreme Court.

To maintain secrecy, the jail authorities escorted Gawli out through the rear gate. Under tight security provided by Nagpur Police, he was immediately taken to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport and flown to Mumbai.

Gawli had been lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail since 2007, when he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Shiv Sena Corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Over the years, he made several attempts to secure bail, but all were rejected until the Supreme Court recently approved his plea.

While granting bail, the apex court directed that the conditions of his release would be determined by the Mumbai Sessions Court. Once the court’s order reached the Nagpur prison authorities, Gawli’s release was processed.

With his exit from prison after 18 long years, Gawli’s name has once again returned to the spotlight, sparking discussions in political and social circles.