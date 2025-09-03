Fire alarm triggers panic in Mumbai–Nagpur Duronto Express

Nagpur: Passengers of the Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express (Train No. 12289) experienced a scare on Tuesday when a fire alarm suddenly went off in coach B-1 as the train approached Wardha station. The shrill alarm triggered panic among travellers, with some rushing into the corridor carrying their luggage and a few even preparing to jump off the moving train.

The train was immediately halted, and railway staff, along with technicians, conducted a thorough inspection that lasted nearly 20 minutes. The investigation revealed that the alarm had been activated due to cigarette smoke inside the coach.

According to officials, an unidentified passenger had secretly lit a cigarette or bidi, which was detected by the smoke sensor, setting off the fire alarm.

“There was no fire incident. It was a case of smoke detection. All passengers are safe,” confirmed Aman Mittal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Central Railway, Nagpur Division.

Railway authorities have reiterated that smoking inside trains is strictly prohibited and endangers passenger safety.