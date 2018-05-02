Undertrial, accused of killing 5 family members, attacks 3 inmates in Nagpur jail

Nagpur: In a high-voltage drama witnessed in Nagpur Central Prison, an undertrial, accused of murdering five members of his family, went berserk and attacked other inmates of the jail and tried to kill them on Saturday, June 19 evening. Three inmates were injured in the attack. One of them is serious.

The violent incident has sent shock waves in the jail administration as well as city police.The accused undertrial is Vivek Gulabrao Palatkar (37), who is facing trial for killing five of his own family members. Palatkar, a resident of Nandanvan, has been lodged at Nagpur Central Jail as the trial in the gory murders of five members of his family is going on.

According to reports, Raju Mohanlal Verma (54), a resident of Plot No. 108, Chintamani Nagar, Old Kamptee Road, Roy and Thakur, are lodged in Barrack No. 7. A wordy duel erupted between Palatkar and Verma over some old issue. The accused Palatkar, reportedly tied a stone to a dupatta and attacked Verma on his head. Verma too is lodged in prison for murdering a vegetable vendor at Mangalwari Bazar. Sensing trouble for Verma, the other inmates in the barrack, Atmaram Pannalal Roy and Ganesh Pratapsingh Thakur, tried to save him. But their attempt failed as they were themselves attacked by Palatkar.

Alerted by the commotion, Jail staff rushed in with full force and pinned down Palatkar. Verma was profusely bleeding and two others were lying in corners and nursing their injuries. The Jail staff had a tough time taming down Palatkar as he was in a menacing mood.

Meanwhile the seriously injured Verma was quickly rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he was treated. Later, he was shifted back to the Jail and admitted in the prison hospital. Roy and Thakur too suffered injuries but their condition is reported to be stable.

According to Jail Superintendent, Anup Kumre, the accused Palatkar has now been shifted to jail’s Anda Cell (egg shaped high security block) after the incident as a precautionary measure. “We do not want to put the lives of jail inmates in danger,” said Kumre, giving reason for isolating Palatkar. It may be mentioned that Palatkar had killed five persons including brother-in-law Kamalakar Pawankar (45), sister Archana Pawankar (40), niece Vedanti Pawankar 12, Archana’s mother in law Meerabai Pawankar (70) and his own son Ganesh Palatkar (4) in Aradhana Nagar area of Nandanvan on June 11, 2018. Previously too, Palatkar was convicted by a Sessions court in his wife’s murder case and was sentenced to life imprisonment.