Unauthorized Entry into IAF Helicopter at Futala Lake, Nagpur Sparks Concern

Nagpur: The picturesque Futala Lake, one of Nagpur’s most popular tourist attractions, has recently become a hotspot for unruly behavior by local miscreants. A recent incident involving an old IAF helicopter installed as a selfie point has raised concerns over the security and maintenance of the site.

A video showing two young men illegally entering the helicopter has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among citizens. The footage depicts them climbing inside the helicopter and causing a ruckus, drawing attention to the lack of proper surveillance at the site.

Neglect by Local Authorities?

The Futala Lake area, which holds the status of a significant tourist spot, appears to be suffering from administrative neglect. Many installations and sculptures in the area are either damaged or missing, and the overall beautification efforts seem to be deteriorating. Rusting structures and poorly maintained attractions highlight the lack of upkeep.

The IAF helicopter, once a key attraction, is now covered in dust, while ticket counters and the surrounding premises are littered with garbage, including discarded liquor bottles and wrappers. Visitors and locals have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the site, questioning the authorities’ commitment to maintaining the city’s tourism appeal.

This incident has once again emphasized the urgent need for stricter monitoring and better maintenance of public attractions to preserve their charm and safety.