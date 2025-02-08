Nagpur cop ends life; third police suicide in recent weeks



Nagpur: A 49-year-old police constable attached to Wadi Police Station in Nagpur was found hanging at his quarters in Gittikhadan on Friday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Hemraj Dyaneshwar Jichkar, allegedly took the extreme step due to financial distress, police sources revealed.

Tragic discovery by children

Jichkar, a 2007-batch constable, was on weekly leave when the incident occurred. His wife was attending a wedding, while his two sons — Manthan (12) and Navin (10) — were at school.

When the children returned home around 3 pm, repeated knocks on the door went unanswered. Growing suspicious, they peeped through a side window, only to witness the horrific sight of their father hanging from the ceiling with a dupatta. The boys’ screams alerted neighbours, who forced open the door and brought Jichkar down, but it was too late.

A team from Gittikhadan Police Station rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem. Jichkar’s father had also served in the police force, and he was currently serving as a Beat Marshal at Wadi Police Station.

Authorities are investigating the financial issues that may have pushed him to end his life.

Disturbing trend of suicides in Police Force

Jichkar’s death marks the third suicide case among Nagpur police personnel in recent weeks:

• A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable was found hanging in a forest.

• An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) consumed poison outside an EVM strongroom.

• Earlier, an SRPF constable on sentry duty at the Nagpur Rural SP’s residence had attempted suicide.

The incidents have raised serious concerns over mental health and financial stress among police personnel, highlighting an urgent need for better support systems within the force.