    Published On : Sun, May 3rd, 2020

    UMANG Sub area expresses solidarity with CORONA WARRIORS

    Nagpur: Uttar Maharashtra & Gujarat Sub Area (UMANG) expressed solidarity with COVID-19 Warriors at special functions held across Nagpur on 03 May 2020. Series of events were organised at Police Memorial, GMC & IGMC hospitals and other such places to acknowledge the yeoman service of all the frontline COVID-19 Warriors including Doctors, Nurses, Policemen, Paramedical Staff, Conservancy Staff and all those who are providing essential services while risking their lives to serve the people of the Nation.

    In the ongoing Corona Pandemic the Police, Safai Karmacharies and Medical Personnel have been working beyond the call of duty in the fight against the disease. They have been putting in long hours on the frontline towards the same. UMANG Sub Area on its part has taken a number of initiatives to alleviate their hardships. The Sub Area has been regularly providing refreshments to policemen deployed on the roads in this extreme weather at Nagpur. The Sub Area has also provided food to destitutes from time to time.

    In response to the call by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to observe 03 May 2020 as `Solidarity Day’, UMANG organized various events to express their sincere gratitude towards COVID-19 Warriors. Wreath laying and Guard of honor was organized at Police Memorial at Takli Ground, Nagpur.

    The Sub Area also honoured medical staff of IGMCH and GMCH, the two designated COVID hospitals at Nagpur. Civilian Conservancy Staff working with UMANG Sub Area were also recognised for their untiring efforts in these difficult times. Maj Gen Rajesh Kundra, AVSM, SM, GOC, UMANG Sub Area lauded and thanked the efforts of all the Corona Warriors and assured all necessary assistance to the Civil Administration in their battle against the pandemic.


