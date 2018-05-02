Call of Duty : Armed forces applauds corona warriors in Nagpur

Nagpur: Large battalions of armed forces including Army and Air Force applauded the corona warriors aka police and medical staff for their valuable contribution in containing the spread of Coronavirus Pandemic.

The armed forces, which included decorated officers of Indian army and air force, along with many other men in uniform cheered for the policemen on duty, at police headquarters here on Sunday, while they also paid their regards to the medical staff working day in and out, on their line of duty at GMC and Mayo hospital here.

The jawans stood and saluted in honour, as a mark of gratitude towards these brave corona warriors