Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 3rd, 2020

    Call of Duty : Armed forces applauds corona warriors in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Large battalions of armed forces including Army and Air Force applauded the corona warriors aka police and medical staff for their valuable contribution in containing the spread of Coronavirus Pandemic.

    The armed forces, which included decorated officers of Indian army and air force, along with many other men in uniform cheered for the policemen on duty, at police headquarters here on Sunday, while they also paid their regards to the medical staff working day in and out, on their line of duty at GMC and Mayo hospital here.

    The jawans stood and saluted in honour, as a mark of gratitude towards these brave corona warriors


    Happening Nagpur
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Maharashtra News
    लॉकडाऊन-३ मध्ये नागपुरात कुठलिही शिथिलता नाही; मुंबई, पुण्यासाठी असलेले नियम लागू
    लॉकडाऊन-३ मध्ये नागपुरात कुठलिही शिथिलता नाही; मुंबई, पुण्यासाठी असलेले नियम लागू
    वारेगावच्या ‘त्या’स्वस्त धान्य दुकानदारावर कारवाही केव्हा होणार?
    वारेगावच्या ‘त्या’स्वस्त धान्य दुकानदारावर कारवाही केव्हा होणार?
    Hindi News
    Video: केवल जीवनावश्यक वस्तु की दुकानें खुली रहेंगी ,वाइन शाप, अन्य को अनुमति नहीं: मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    Video: केवल जीवनावश्यक वस्तु की दुकानें खुली रहेंगी ,वाइन शाप, अन्य को अनुमति नहीं: मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    नागपुर में सेना के जवानों ने बढ़ाया कोरोना वॉरियर्स का हौंसला
    नागपुर में सेना के जवानों ने बढ़ाया कोरोना वॉरियर्स का हौंसला
    Trending News
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    With 11 more test Positive, Nagpur tally jumps to 150
    With 11 more test Positive, Nagpur tally jumps to 150
    Featured News
    Video: Over 9.5 k migrants enrolled to leave Nagpur, says Collector Thakre
    Video: Over 9.5 k migrants enrolled to leave Nagpur, says Collector Thakre
    Lockdown 3.0: What’s open and what’s closed
    Lockdown 3.0: What’s open and what’s closed
    Trending In Nagpur
    लॉकडाऊन-३ मध्ये नागपुरात कुठलिही शिथिलता नाही; मुंबई, पुण्यासाठी असलेले नियम लागू
    लॉकडाऊन-३ मध्ये नागपुरात कुठलिही शिथिलता नाही; मुंबई, पुण्यासाठी असलेले नियम लागू
    Call of Duty : Armed forces applauds corona warriors in Nagpur
    Call of Duty : Armed forces applauds corona warriors in Nagpur
    UMANG Sub area expresses solidarity with CORONA WARRIORS
    UMANG Sub area expresses solidarity with CORONA WARRIORS
    Video: केवल जीवनावश्यक वस्तु की दुकानें खुली रहेंगी ,वाइन शाप, अन्य को अनुमति नहीं: मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    Video: केवल जीवनावश्यक वस्तु की दुकानें खुली रहेंगी ,वाइन शाप, अन्य को अनुमति नहीं: मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    Migrants arrives at Nagpur Rly Stn , Special train to Lucknow leaves at 6 pm
    Migrants arrives at Nagpur Rly Stn , Special train to Lucknow leaves at 6 pm
    नागपुर में सेना के जवानों ने बढ़ाया कोरोना वॉरियर्स का हौंसला
    नागपुर में सेना के जवानों ने बढ़ाया कोरोना वॉरियर्स का हौंसला
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Tribute to Corona Warriors Virtual indoor “Run4warriors” attracts over 3500
    Tribute to Corona Warriors Virtual indoor “Run4warriors” attracts over 3500
    नागपूरमध्ये पोलिसांची जीप उलटून एक ठार; चौघे जखमी
    नागपूरमध्ये पोलिसांची जीप उलटून एक ठार; चौघे जखमी
    All Maha citizens to get free health cover: Govt
    All Maha citizens to get free health cover: Govt
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145