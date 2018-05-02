Umang sub area comes for rescue of locals in submerged areas at kamptee

Army troops at Kamptee Cantonment under the aegis of UMANG Sub Area, living upto the ethos of Indian Army, swung into action quickly to rescue local populace around Kamptee Cantonment stranded due to release of huge quantum of water into Kanhan River on 29 Aug 2020. A massive tragedy was averted as these troops relentlessly worked throughout the intervening night of 29/30 Aug 20 to provide succour to the civilians living in Gora Bazaar, Chhoti Ajni, Oothkhana and Godown Area.

The Kamptee Cantonment Board also chipped in with their efforts to relocate the affected population including livestock, providing water and cooked food. Electricity through Generators was provided as the main power supply had to be shut down to avoid electrocution.

Army troops went beyond the call of duty and provided cooked meals to stranded villagers in and around Kamptee cantonment. Drinking water was made available in tanks in the villages. Inspite of Army units themselves getting innundated with flood water, the relief of civilian population was given priority and relief operations continued overnight.

True to the motto ‘har kaam desh ke naam’, the Indian Army would always rise to the expectations of nation.