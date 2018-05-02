Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Aug 30th, 2020

    Umang sub area comes for rescue of locals in submerged areas at kamptee

    Army troops at Kamptee Cantonment under the aegis of UMANG Sub Area, living upto the ethos of Indian Army, swung into action quickly to rescue local populace around Kamptee Cantonment stranded due to release of huge quantum of water into Kanhan River on 29 Aug 2020. A massive tragedy was averted as these troops relentlessly worked throughout the intervening night of 29/30 Aug 20 to provide succour to the civilians living in Gora Bazaar, Chhoti Ajni, Oothkhana and Godown Area.

    The Kamptee Cantonment Board also chipped in with their efforts to relocate the affected population including livestock, providing water and cooked food. Electricity through Generators was provided as the main power supply had to be shut down to avoid electrocution.

    Army troops went beyond the call of duty and provided cooked meals to stranded villagers in and around Kamptee cantonment. Drinking water was made available in tanks in the villages. Inspite of Army units themselves getting innundated with flood water, the relief of civilian population was given priority and relief operations continued overnight.

    True to the motto ‘har kaam desh ke naam’, the Indian Army would always rise to the expectations of nation.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nature should be nurtured, not just consumed: Mohan Bhagwat
    Nature should be nurtured, not just consumed: Mohan Bhagwat
    चारही झोनचा पाणीपुरवठा लवकरात लवकर सुरळीत करा !
    चारही झोनचा पाणीपुरवठा लवकरात लवकर सुरळीत करा !
    Umang sub area comes for rescue of locals in submerged areas at kamptee
    Umang sub area comes for rescue of locals in submerged areas at kamptee
    Video: Flooding in Nagpur district after rains, over 18,000 shifted in Vid
    Video: Flooding in Nagpur district after rains, over 18,000 shifted in Vid
    Flood in Kanhan River, Water supply to remain affected for next few days
    Flood in Kanhan River, Water supply to remain affected for next few days
    Hit By Lockdown, 2 Nagpur Businessmen Start Stealing Two-Wheelers
    Hit By Lockdown, 2 Nagpur Businessmen Start Stealing Two-Wheelers
    Inmate escapes Nagpur Central Jail
    Inmate escapes Nagpur Central Jail
    Covid-19: Nagpur’s single day death toll down to 32, recovery at 63%
    Covid-19: Nagpur’s single day death toll down to 32, recovery at 63%
    अनलॉक-4: सरकार ने जारी की गाइडलाइंस, जानिए अब क्या-क्या खुलेगा
    अनलॉक-4: सरकार ने जारी की गाइडलाइंस, जानिए अब क्या-क्या खुलेगा
    Unlock 4: What opens and what remains shut
    Unlock 4: What opens and what remains shut
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145