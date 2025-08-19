Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Volunteers Drive Clean & Green Mission under PSN

Nagpur: The CA Road Branch (ID-4496) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank successfully organized Project Swachh Neighbourhood (PSN) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The activity, held under the guidance of Cluster Head Yash Indolikar, Branch Manager Aakash Naidu, and CRM Shrikant Pakhare, aimed at promoting cleanliness and greenery in the community.

A total of 25 volunteers participated, benefitting around 40 residents of the locality. During the drive, nearly 10 kgs of dry waste and 15 kgs of wet waste were collected, ensuring proper disposal and segregation. In addition, 50 saplings were planted to contribute towards a greener environment.

The branch reiterated its commitment towards building a clean and sustainable neighbourhood through such impactful CSR initiatives.