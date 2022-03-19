Ugly look: Nagpur’s busiest square – Medical Square – a victim of apathy!!

Nagpur: The busiest square in Nagpur – Medical Square – has been showing the Second Capital in poor light. The apathetic attitude of authorities is also on display. The Square has been waiting for beautification for a long time.

Due to the blind eye of the concerned authorities turning towards the busiest square, it has assumed an ugly face. Wild grass, dumped garbage could be seen all over the square. Earlier, the wild grass was cut and the square was cleaned in an attempt to give it a beautiful look. But now the situation as it is.

The round-shaped Medical Square is one of the attractions in Nagpur City. But the apathy has caused the Square to lose its glory. The aesthetic fountain in the middle of the square has been grasping for fresh air and water.

The Medical Square, apart from the busiest square, is also a major junction. The square leads to many areas. The GMCH being very close to the square, thousands of visitors from the city and across Vidarbha, come here. And the shabby condition of the square tells a sorry tale.