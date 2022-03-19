Swearing-in ceremony of BJP govt in UP on Mar 25

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the state capital in Lucknow on March 25, a senior government official said on Friday.

The ceremony will take place at the Ikana stadium on the Shaheed Path in Lucknow at 4 pm on March 25, he said.

Before the ceremony, Yogi Adityanath, who led the party to a thumping victory in the just-concluded elections, will be elected as the leader of the legislature party, party sources said.

This is the second consecutive term of Adityanath.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das have been made the observer and co-observer, respectively for the government formation in Uttar Pradesh.

The list of ministers who will take oath will be finalised when Adityanath reaches Lucknow from Gorakhpur.