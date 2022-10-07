Ugly face of Nagpur roads exposes shoddy work by NMC

Contractors go scot-free as the civic body officials turn blind eye

Nagpur: With excess rainfall this year in Nagpur, many major roads of the city have been washed away with gravel and the new cement roads have also been covered with dust. Since the ruling party leaders have appointed the contractors, even the NMC officials not dare to speak up and take action against them. Due to this, arbitrary working by contractors is going on in Nagpur city.

A large number of cement roads are being built in the city. However, the road from Medical Square to Krida Chowk to Reshambagh Chowk is yet to be started. The gravel of these roads has been removed and there is a huge amount of dust blowing. A similar view is also seen on the Amravati Road. The flyover work has started here and the excavation was done. As the flyover work is going on, the road from Wadi to Sitabuldi has started showing gravel and is being neglected.

A few months back, the situation was similar on Manewada to Besa and Shatabdi Chowk to Beltarodi Roads. A huge amount of dust is flying from the gravel on Ramnagar to Gokulpeth Square Road. Apart from this, the construction work of some cement roads has been completed. But still the construction material brought for laying I-block has been lying on the roads for months. In such a situation, it has become difficult not only to drive a vehicle on these roads but also to walk on the pavement.

Pedestrians walking on the sidewalk also suffer from this. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation had paid crores of rupees to the consultant to prepare the DPR of the cement roads. In fact, after the start of the work, great difficulties were faced during the construction of the roads. Large sewers and drains were found under many roads. So that road work was abandoned. However, the consultant preparing the DPR is free to take crores of rupees. No action is taken against him.

It is noteworthy that the matter of the said irregularities had gone before the PMO and Lokayukta, where the Municipal Administrator had saved the contractor-cum-concerned officials by giving misleading information.

