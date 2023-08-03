UGC Secretary Manish Joshi stressed that the UGC has found that a number of educational institutions are giving degrees in contravention of the rules of the UGC Act

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken a strong stance against fraudulent higher education institutions in India. Identifying and labeling 20 universities as ‘fake’ and non-compliant with UGC Act provisions, the commission aims to protect students from falling prey to unaccredited institutions that offer invalid degrees. Students and parents are strongly advised to verify university accreditation status before enrollment.

Manish Joshi, UGC Secretary, emphasized that several educational institutions are unlawfully granting degrees, contrary to UGC Act regulations. He stated, “Degrees conferred by such universities shall neither be recognized nor valid for higher education or employment purposes. These universities lack the authority to confer any degree.”

Advertisement

Delhi bears the highest count of fake universities, with eight institutions on the list, including All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences, Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), ADR-Centric Juridical University, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, and Vocational University.

Below is the state-wise list of universities identified by UGC as ‘fake’:

Delhi:

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) – State Government University

Commercial University Ltd.

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Uttar Pradesh:

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow

West Bengal:

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur

Andhra Pradesh:

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Karnataka:

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum

Kerala:

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra:

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry:

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road”

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement