“Udyojika Swavalamban Mela 2023: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs with SIDBI’s Support”

Vidarbha Industries Association Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing & Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede Trust [In memory of Late Smt Kusumtai Wankhede] organised the “Udyojika Swavalamban Mela – An all Eves’ Exhibition” in association with SIDBI today, 30th Sept 2023 at Kusumtai Wankhede Hall, Nagpur.

Chief Guest, Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, New Delhi in his virtual message said Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA LEW) is doing a great job, especially entrepreneurship is more important than technology and resources and VIA is working to awaken the entrepreneurship spirit in this region. He expressed, in the coming year, Vidarbha should be happy, peace and prosper for that we should focus on economic growth of Vidarbha, bring new investment, and create good infrastructure. In the coming year, Maharashtra is having 75% of forest based and mineral based industries and to promote all these, the roles and responsibilities of VIA is very important to bring success stories in Vidarbha, which will inspire others to achieve.

Advertisement

He advised the participants to become a successful entrepreneur, one should pursue a good trait like good quality, punctuality and delivery on time. He emphasized on the proven technology, economic viability, availability of raw material and effective marketing of finished products. He lauded the participation of women entrepreneurs and said that their participation in the country’s MSME sector is growing. More and more ladies should come forward and take advantage of the MSME scheme. Lastly, he congratulated the LEW Team for organising the Udyojika Exhibition.

Earlier, Rashmi Kulkarni, Chairperson of VIA LEW in her welcome speech said the Udyojika Exhibition has a power of transformation. It has given hope and opportunity to countless women, providing them confidence that they can chart their own paths and achieve financial independence. In this expo, you will see diversity and inclusivity, where rural artisans and tribal communities share their heritage, and women entrepreneurs showcase their talents. This year, Udyojika is in association with SIDBI and it is Udyojika Swawalamban Mela. SIDBI’s support and partnership have allowed us to expand our horizons and make this event even more impactful in supporting and nurturing women-led businesses and initiatives.

Guest of Honour, Dr Sweta Pendse, Actor & Writer, recollected the old memories of Udyojika, she had started her entrepreneurship journey from the Udyojika Expo. This exhibition gave her lots of business opportunities to grow and good relations with customers, who had visited during the four days. She further advised the ladies to be associated with VIALEW, this will not only provide a good opportunity to interact with eminent personalities but also provide an opportunity to grow and market their products.

Anjani Kumar Srivastava, GM & Regional Incharge, Pune Region, SIDBI, in his address Swavalamban aims to spread entrepreneurship culture in the country. He said SIDBI joined Udyojika in the silver jubilee year and seen the dedication and commitment of LEW team is commendable. He suggested that LEW team should prepare and publish a coffee table book of stallholders every year, this will be an inspiration for other ladies.

Suresh Agrawal, Convener of VIALEW shared the journey of Udyojika since its inception and happy to see new faces every year and they are entering into some business activities. It is amazing to see the teamwork of VIALEW, who are working hand-in-hand and providing a platform to the aspiring entrepreneurs that will help her to be self-sustained.

Santosh Rao More, AGM of SIDBI said SIDBI had joined and supported the Udyojika second time, it is mesmerized to see the efforts and teamwork of VIA LEW. Next year we’ll make this Udyojika expo on a bigger scale.

On this occasion, dignitaries unveiled the special edition of VIA Enterprise – A Monthly Magazine dedicated to VIALEW Udyojika Swavlamban Mela.

Kundatai Vijaykar, President – Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede Trust joined the function and appreciated the efforts of LEW for making this event a grand success.

The program was conducted by Past Chairpersons of LEW – Poonam Lala and Vandana Sharma, Yogita Deshmukh, Secretary – VIA LEW proposed a formal vote of thanks.

Prominently present were Atul Pande, Past President – VIA, Aditya Saraf, Treasurer – VIA, Girish Deodhar, Chairman – VIA MSME Forum, Chef Vishnu Manohar, Founder Chairperson – Sarla Kamdar, Advisory Committee – Sarita Pawar, Past Chairpersons – Chitra Parate, Neelam Bowade, Anjali Gupta, Dr Anita Rao, Vandana Sharma, Shachi Mallick, Manisha Bawankar, Vice Chairpersons – Indu Kshirsagar & Shikha Khare; Treasurer – Poonam Gupta, EC Members – Sania Ramchandani, Amandeep Kaur Sehemi, Kalyani Hinganikar and Tejal Rakshamwar, Priyaka Shende & all SIDBI team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement