Uddhav Thackeray welcomes SC verdict on Article 370

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and said, “We welcome this decision because we supported the removal of Article 370. We hope the J&K elections will be held at the earliest. Before elections, if PoK is included, then this exercise can be held in the entire Kashmir…”

The Shiv Sena leader was speaking to media persons upon his arrival at Nagpur Airport. He has come to the city as the Winter Session of the State Legislature is going on in Nagpur.

Notably, in a massive verdict, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to hold polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024 and also directed that steps be taken to restore statehood as soon as possible. Delivering the big judgment, which was ‘unanimous’, CJI D Y Chandrachud said the President’s exercise of abrogation was not “mala fide”.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud delivered the verdict in three separate judgments, which CJI said were unanimous. The SC reserved its verdict in the matter on September 5 after a 16-day hearing.

