Jarange warns Fadnavis to stop anti-Maratha remarks by his close aides

Latur: Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha quota activist, expressed concern over individuals purportedly close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that they have been making disparaging remarks against the Maratha community.

Speaking to reporters in Latur, Jarange urged Deputy CM Fadnavis, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to intervene and prevent these individuals from making such statements.

During his interaction with the press on Sunday night, Jarange reaffirmed his trust in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, expressing hope that the CM would take steps to grant reservation to the Maratha community. He reiterated his demand for the quota to be implemented by December 24, as reported by a news agency.

Jarange is currently engaged in a tour across various parts of Maharashtra, aiming to raise awareness and garner support for the cause of securing reservation for the Maratha community. His recent stop in Latur served as a platform to address reporters and stress the importance of maintaining harmony and preventing any sense of discontent among the populace.

Without explicitly naming individuals, Jarange claimed that there were five to seven people associated with Devendra Fadnavis who have been making derogatory comments regarding the Maratha community. He urged Fadnavis to prioritize peace in the state and emphasized that the Maratha community has always respected Fadnavis’ stance on various issues.

Addressing Fadnavis directly, Jarange urged clarity on the government’s plan regarding the Maratha quota, cautioning that failure to address the issue or prevent negative rhetoric from these individuals could lead to consequences post-December 24.

Expressing a growing impatience, Jarange conveyed the community’s sentiment that despite assurances, there has been a lack of substantial action toward securing the Maratha reservation. He maintained confidence in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s commitment to the cause but warned of potential opposition if the government fails to deliver on the promised reservation by the specified deadline.

Jarange-Patil attacked Fadnavis alleging that he was turning the Maratha leaders against the Maratha community.

For the first time, the BJP’s Maharashtra unit has reacted to Patil’s statement and advised him to desist from targeting Fadnavis ‘or else “face the wrath of Marathas.”

Speaking to reporters, Jarange said “Initially, Devendra Fadnavis showed how large-hearted he is. We started trusting him. Now, he is again trying to needle us…This is because those who are speaking against Maratha reservation include BJP leaders who belong to the Maratha community. These leaders are close to Fadnavis.”

Advising Fadnavis ”not to put poison of his mind” in the minds of Maratha leaders, Jarange-Patil said, ”Maratha community is currently observing peace. I request Devendra Fadnavis to let us be. He should not try to poison the minds of Maratha leaders, and through these leaders, try to create unrest among people.”

“Fadnavis should also clear his stand regarding the cases filed against Maratha youths. Otherwise, the Maratha community will retort strongly after the session of the state legislature is over,” he said.

Earlier, Jarange-Patil had held Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, accountable for the police lathicharge on villagers who were protesting for Maratha reservation in Jalna’s Antarwali-Saraati village on September 1. He had asked the BJP to expel Fadnavis not only from the party but also from Maharashtra.

