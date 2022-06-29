Uddhav Thackeray Quits

With resignation of the chief Minister’s post, Uddhav Thackeray has also resigned from his MLC seat.
Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as CM of Maharashtra after he Loss Supreme Court Case.
Thackeray said he was also quitting as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
The Supreme Court has allowed the floor test ordered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tomorrow in a huge setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
In facebook live he thanked Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi for their supports.
Fulfilled Balasaheb’s dream and renamed Aurangabad: Uddhav Thackeray
I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv – the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray: Uddhav Thackeray says in a Facebook live.