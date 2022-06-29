Curtain falls on MVA government tomorrow, SC paves way

Advertisement

The curtain will fall tomorrow on the political drama of the Maharashtra when the MVA government faces the floor test as directed by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari after a delegation of BJP led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others met hims last night and explained that the Uddhav Thackeray has lost the major with the withdrawal of 39 MLAs.

The governor’s decision was challenged by Shiv Sena but Supreme Court rejected their plea and directed to go ahead with the floor test.

The incumbent Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a parting speech at the Cabinet meeting, on the eve of convening of special Assembly Session for floor test of the beleaguered MVA government, perhaps the last he presided today, said his own people have betrayed him. His voice choked with emotions, Thackeray thanked his rest of Cabinet colleagues for extending his support in running the government for two and half years.

During the Cabinet, the outgoing MVA government adopted few important resolutions including renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and naming New Mumbai airport after late Governor D B Patil. Some more decisions have been taken.

But all these decisions are subject to review when if the new government comes to power in a day or two.These are laid principles, in any government functioning or even in public sector, the new management deserves the right to review the decisions taken in immediate past.

The Supreme Court while hearing a plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take floor test in the assembly on Thursday, asked the MVA counsel, when the government has lost majority what the Governor should do.

In the meantime, the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde left worshipped at the famous Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati before boarding a chartered flight to Goa. They will be accommodated again in a five star hotel in Goa, which is ruled by BJP. They had earlier been to Surat and Guwahati, both Gujarat and Assam ruled by BJP and third destination is Goa under BJP rule.

They will be brought to Vidhan Bhawan for floor test directly after they land in Mumbai from Goa when required.

…Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

