    Published On : Fri, Feb 21st, 2020
    National News

    Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, his first visit to the national capital after taking over the reins of the state.

    The chief minister’s son Aditya Thackeray, who is a minister in his cabinet, also accompanied him.

    The Shiv Sena chief will also meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader L K Advani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    The BJP and the Shiv Sena had a bitter fallout post assembly polls in Maharashtra last year over the chief minister’s post.

    The Sena later aligned with arch rivals Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

