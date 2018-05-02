Man from Small town nearby Nagpur of India turned to International Award Winning Filmmaker

(Nagpur, India) – Hausla Aur Raste, an Indian short film, recently won two prestigious awards during International film festivals, one during the Delhi Shorts International Film Festival as ‘Special Festival Mention’, in India and another one as ‘Best 1st Time Filmmaker’ Award during Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes, an award-winning body that brings highly creative and engaging short films from across the world.

Hausla Aur Raste is a story of a girl from a lower-middle-class farmer’s family who’s able to chase her dreams of clearing Civil Services Exam and becoming an IAS officer despite the odds and limited resources,written and directed by Indian-born Spanish filmmaker Roshan Bhondekar from small town from Maharashtra, Tumsar in association with Envision Film Studio production house has captivated a wide audience nationally and internationally.The film was shot in surrounding villages of Nagpur.

In 2018, Hausla Aur Raste stood out in Delhi Shorts International Film Festival in Indiaand bagged the award. “The competition was tough. All entries were superb. Each short film showcases timely and interesting stories that make a huge impact to wide audiences. It also shows the actor’s amazing talents and the skills of the production team, this Project officially selected in more than 8 film festivals” Roshan Bhondekar said.

After getting award in Delhi, Hausla Aur Raste wins ‘Best 1st Time Filmmaker’ Award in Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes 2018, France and nominated in the “Best Debut Filmmaker” category in the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival 2018. ‘Being Best 1st Time Filmmaker for the award is a big blessing already,reaching the international scene was a huge recognition. We will remain dedicated to producing unique and quality films in the coming years’, Bhondekar further added.

In winning an Best 1st time filmmaker, Roshan Bhondekar joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the very talented Jensen Noen of ‘The Perception’ for his best feature film.Alexander Haythen, who chairs Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes, had this to say about the latest winners, “Best 1st time filmmaker is not an easy award to win. Talented filmmaker have made sensational film projects & entries were received from around the world from powerhouse companies. Mediterranean Film Festival Canneshelps to set the standard for art and passion. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The Mediterranean Film Festival Cannesis to help talented new filmmakersto achieve the recognition they deserve.”

He has written and directed another social theme based short film, The Shoes in association with Envision Film Studio production, the societal and emotional content of the film, which struck a chord with the audience, clinched the Accolade Global Film competition award in San Diego (California), USA on May 29, 2019 for recognition for Liberation/ Social Justice/Protest.

He didn’t resist himself to the limited film industry and he have written & published couple of recognized books in association with Notion press, known for non-fiction book ‘Love-The Key to Optimism, noticed by John C. Maxwell – New York Times bestselling author and mentioned in book ‘No Limits’. He is actively writing for international journals like Thrive Global, and Medium. ‘My mission is to motivate & inspire people through writing and film making. As on today, have written 2 books and directed 2 short films, will continue my work towards creativity to bring more quality projects in coming years’, Roshan recalls.