Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra

Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, today imposed curfew in the entire state of Maharashtra. These steps should be seen as preventive measures by the citizens, said Thackeray.

All district borders will be sealed in Maharashtra in the wake of the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, added Thackeray.

The state health department today said that Mumbai has reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours, Taking the total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra to 89.