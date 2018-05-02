Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra

    Mumbai/Nagpur: All district borders will be sealed in Maharashtra in the wake of the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, added Thackeray.

    Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, today imposed curfew in the entire state of Maharashtra. These steps should be seen as preventive measures by the citizens, said Thackeray.

    All district borders will be sealed in Maharashtra in the wake of the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, added Thackeray.

    The state health department today said that Mumbai has reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours, Taking the total number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra to 89.

    Happening Nagpur
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    राज्यात कर्फ्यू लागू, रस्त्यावर फिरणं बंद
    राज्यात कर्फ्यू लागू, रस्त्यावर फिरणं बंद
    लॉकडाऊन: पाणीग्राहकांसाठी ऑनलाईन बिल भरण्याचा पर्याय
    लॉकडाऊन: पाणीग्राहकांसाठी ऑनलाईन बिल भरण्याचा पर्याय
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: दो लाख की शराब भरा ट्रैक्टर जप्त
    गोंदिया: दो लाख की शराब भरा ट्रैक्टर जप्त
    मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने पूरे महाराष्ट्र में कर्फ्यू का किया ऐलान
    मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने पूरे महाराष्ट्र में कर्फ्यू का किया ऐलान
    Trending News
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No positive cases in last 9 days,162 in Isolation,658 under follow-up
    Featured News
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Trending In Nagpur
    Coronavirus scare: Nagpur Police punish curfew violators
    Coronavirus scare: Nagpur Police punish curfew violators
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    राज्यात कर्फ्यू लागू, रस्त्यावर फिरणं बंद
    राज्यात कर्फ्यू लागू, रस्त्यावर फिरणं बंद
    All domestic flights banned from Mar 24 midnight
    All domestic flights banned from Mar 24 midnight
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    दुनियाभर के अमीरों और सेलेब्स ने 7.5 लाख करोड़ रु. सहयोग दिया, हमारे ज्यादातर स्टार हाथ धोना सिखा रहे
    दुनियाभर के अमीरों और सेलेब्स ने 7.5 लाख करोड़ रु. सहयोग दिया, हमारे ज्यादातर स्टार हाथ धोना सिखा रहे
    कोरोना प्रतिबंधासाठी राजकीय पक्ष, लोकप्रतिनिधींनी जनजागृती करावी – सर्वपक्षीय बैठकीत डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    कोरोना प्रतिबंधासाठी राजकीय पक्ष, लोकप्रतिनिधींनी जनजागृती करावी – सर्वपक्षीय बैठकीत डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    ‘जनता कर्फ्यु’ स्वयंस्फूर्तीने पाळा : संदीप जोशी
    ‘जनता कर्फ्यु’ स्वयंस्फूर्तीने पाळा : संदीप जोशी
    ‘कोरोना’च्या माहितीसाठ मनपात २४ तास नियंत्रण कक्ष
    ‘कोरोना’च्या माहितीसाठ मनपात २४ तास नियंत्रण कक्ष
    23 मार्च, 1931 – शहादत की उस रात को पूरा देश रोया
    23 मार्च, 1931 – शहादत की उस रात को पूरा देश रोया
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145