Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, Nana Patole to address joint public meeting in Nagpur on April 16

Nagpur: Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena Pramukh (UBT), Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition in State Assembly, and senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), will visit Nagpur on April 16.

They would address a joint public meeting in the city. The meeting is a part of the tour of Mahavikas Aghadi of major cities of Maharashtra. Amravati too is included in the major cities, where the MVA leaders will address rallies.

The victories in Legislative Council polls and Kasba Assembly by-polls have brought the Mahavikas Aghadi into action. The senior leaders’ visits to major cities in Maharashtra next month come against that backdrop. The meetings’ schedule was announced on Sunday.

The meetings will start with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on April 2, Nagpur on April 16, Mumbai on May 1, Pune on May 14,Nashik on May 28,and Amravati on June 18.

The tour is aimed at taking on Bharatiya Janata Party all over the State. Till now, the unity in the MVA constituents was missing, because of which they could not prove themselves as a strong opposition.

After registering victories in Teachers and Graduate constituencies along with the one in Kasba, a stronghold of BJP, MVA suddenly realised it could do wonders if they fought together. They have decided to go to the public and seek their support keeping an eye on the 2024 Assembly elections.

