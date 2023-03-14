Nagpur court awards three years jail to man for sexually assaulting minor girl

Nagpur: Additional Sessions Judge S R Trivedi, on Monday, sentenced 23- year-old Sukrat Sumat Warkade to three years’imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to the prosecution, the 16-year-old victim residing in Ganeshpeth area was returning home after attending a tuition class around 8.20 pm on August 2, 2018.

A native of Devgaon, taluka Nainpur, district Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, Sukrat pulled the girl and sexually assaulted her. Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Ganeshpeth Police registered a case under Sections 354, 354 (A) (1) (i) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against Sukrat. Next day, police arrested him.

PSI Santosh Ingle investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against the accused.

As the charges were proved against Sukrat, the court awarded him three years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2000. He would undergo additional three months imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.

Adv Sonali Raut represented the State.

