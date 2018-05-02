Uddhav: Stay home, listen to your ‘home’ minister

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s message a night after people went into panic buying after the PM announced a 21-day lockdown without specifying on the supply of essential items.

Thackeray assures the people in the state that there is sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use. “There is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too. We will celebrate #GudiPadwa once we tackle this crisis.

“It is a war-like situation so I have compared this Coronavirus with war, when we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy.

“I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your home minister, there is no need to panic, essential services are available. “Don’t flock the markets. To purchase essential commodities, go to market alone and maintain distance (with one another),” he said.

The chief minister also said that corporates were coming forward to set up hospitals and manufacture masks. “I appeal to employers not to cut wages of their workers or stop their services.”