Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 29th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Uddhav speaks to PM as Guv delays MLC decision

    Mumbai: As the decision about his appointment to the legislature as Governor’s nominee hangs fire, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, sources claimed.

    Thackeray spoke to Modi on phone and told him that attempts were being made to create political instability in the state, sources told PTI.

    “Political instability in a huge state like Maharashtra when it is facing the COVID-19 crisis is not right and Thackeray urged the PM to look into it,” they said.

    The telephone call came a day after leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met Governor B S Koshyari with a fresh cabinet recommendation to nominate Thackeray to the Legislative Council through the Governor’s quota.

    The first recommendation of the state cabinet had been made on April nine.

    Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the state legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, 2019.

    He has to become a member by May 28 when he completes six months in office. Otherwise he will cease to the chief minister.

    A delegation of MVA leaders led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met the Governor on Tuesday, and handedover the cabinet decision’s copy to him.

    A senior minister who was part of the delegation told PTI that he requested the Governor to take decision at the earliest.

    The cabinet decision is valid as per law and accepting the cabinet recommendation was binding for the Governor, he said.

    To which the Governor said he will let them know his decision within a week, the minister said.

    Thackeray could not get elected to the Council through biennial polls as the elections were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.


    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Nagpur Crime News
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Crime under lockdown : 4 caught breaking BoI’s ATM in Ganeshpeth
    Crime under lockdown : 4 caught breaking BoI’s ATM in Ganeshpeth
    Maharashtra News
    मनपाच्या बेघर निवाऱ्यात लाभार्थ्यांची संपूर्ण वैद्यकीय तपासणी
    मनपाच्या बेघर निवाऱ्यात लाभार्थ्यांची संपूर्ण वैद्यकीय तपासणी
    मनपातर्फे आतापर्यंत साडे नऊ लाखांवर ‘फूड पॅकेट्स’ वितरीत
    मनपातर्फे आतापर्यंत साडे नऊ लाखांवर ‘फूड पॅकेट्स’ वितरीत
    Hindi News
    उद्धव ठाकरे ने PM मोदी को किया फोन, कहा- मेरी सरकार को अस्थिर करने की हो रही है कोशिश
    उद्धव ठाकरे ने PM मोदी को किया फोन, कहा- मेरी सरकार को अस्थिर करने की हो रही है कोशिश
    सरकार एन जी ओ को निशुल्क में अनाज उपलब्ध करवाए- मोटवानी
    सरकार एन जी ओ को निशुल्क में अनाज उपलब्ध करवाए- मोटवानी
    Trending News
    Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135
    Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135
    SRPF to guard hotspots in Nagpur
    SRPF to guard hotspots in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Trending In Nagpur
    मनपाच्या बेघर निवाऱ्यात लाभार्थ्यांची संपूर्ण वैद्यकीय तपासणी
    मनपाच्या बेघर निवाऱ्यात लाभार्थ्यांची संपूर्ण वैद्यकीय तपासणी
    मनपातर्फे आतापर्यंत साडे नऊ लाखांवर ‘फूड पॅकेट्स’ वितरीत
    मनपातर्फे आतापर्यंत साडे नऊ लाखांवर ‘फूड पॅकेट्स’ वितरीत
    लॉकडाउन में फंसे लोगों को बड़ी राहत- घर लौटने की सरकार ने दी इजाजत
    लॉकडाउन में फंसे लोगों को बड़ी राहत- घर लौटने की सरकार ने दी इजाजत
    नागपूर में कोरोना से बुजुर्ग की हुई मौत
    नागपूर में कोरोना से बुजुर्ग की हुई मौत
    नागपुरात कॉरोनाबाधित ७० वर्षीय रुग्णाचा मृत्यू, मृतांची संख्या दोन
    नागपुरात कॉरोनाबाधित ७० वर्षीय रुग्णाचा मृत्यू, मृतांची संख्या दोन
    Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135
    Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135
    बॉलीवुड में हीरो सैकड़ों, लेकिन इरफ़ान जैसे (actor) एक्टर कम
    बॉलीवुड में हीरो सैकड़ों, लेकिन इरफ़ान जैसे (actor) एक्टर कम
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    RBI ने जारी किए 50 बैंक चोरो के नाम : डॉ. घपेश ढवळे
    RBI ने जारी किए 50 बैंक चोरो के नाम : डॉ. घपेश ढवळे
    अधिकारी संघटनेतर्फे मुख्यमंत्री कोविड-१९ सहायता निधीसाठी २ लाखाची मदत
    अधिकारी संघटनेतर्फे मुख्यमंत्री कोविड-१९ सहायता निधीसाठी २ लाखाची मदत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145