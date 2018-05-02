Uddhav govt to take floor test tomorrow

Dilip Walse Patil is new Maharashtra pro tem speaker

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government will take the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Times Now reported. Sources said the government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will prove majority on the House at around 2 pm tomorrow.

Earlier today (Friday), Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar too had said that floor test was likely tomorrow.

“Floor test might take place tomorrow. We’re ready. Earlier we had 162 MLAs, now we’re 170; number will go up. But there is no doubt that this government has majority. The three parties will perform well for these 5 years and be back for the next 10,” Sattar said.

It may be noted that the Governor had asked Thackeray to prove majority on the floor of the House by December 3.

Meanwhile, ahead of the floor test, the Uddhav government sought a change in pro tem speaker, who has not been changed. NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil is the new pro-tem speaker.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Wadala Kalidas Kolambkar was appointed pro tem speaker by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The pro tem speaker had administered the oath to newly-elected Maharashtra MLAs.

Meanwhile, Uddhav, who was sworn-in as the CM last evening, took charge earlier today. Yesterday, hours after taking oath, Uddhav had presided over the first meeting of his Cabinet.

Besides the Shiv Sena chief, six other ministers – two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP – had also take oath of office and secrecy.