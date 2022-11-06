Uddhav camp’s Rutuja Latke wins Andheri bypoll, NOTA comes 2nd

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), secured a comfortable win in the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai on Sunday, while votes polled in favour of the None of the Above (NOTA) option obtained the second position.

The November 3 byelection, necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke’s Ramesh Latke in May this year, was a mere formality after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from the race.

Advertisement

Rutuja Latke bagged more than 80 per cent of the votes counted.

Meanwhile, with close to 15 per cent vote share, NOTA option left the six other independent candidates far behind.

The NOTA gives an option to electors not to vote in favour of any of the candidates in an election.

Sena’s Ramesh Latke had represented the Andheri (East) Assembly seat twice.

The Shiv Sena had won 56 seats in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Ramesh Latke’s death in May this year brought the tally down to 55.

In June, 40 Sena legislators led by Eknath Shinde revolted against the party leadership, resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA).

Shinde subsequently became chief minister in an alliance with the BJP.

This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the collapse of the MVA government.

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, both constituents of the MVA, have supported Rutuja Latke’s candidature.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement