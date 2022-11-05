NMC launches helpline number for stray dogs, details here

Nagpur: Almost two weeks after Bombay High Court’s controversial order, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a helpline number to curb the stray dog menace in the society.

The helpline number — 9175414524 can be used by Nagpur citizens to complain specifically about street dogs. The number, which is also available on whatsapp will help citizens register complaints against the street dog menace or if any wounded canine is found.

NMC Veterinary officer Dr Gajendra Mahalle told Nagpur Today that the helpline number will be operational till 9pm and citizens can either call or Whatsapp to register specific complaints. “The NMC van will reach the spot to address the issue. If any wounded canine is found, one can use the helpline number to ask for help,” he said.

Dogs will be taken to Bhandewadi dog shelter where they will be sterilized and given proper treatment.

