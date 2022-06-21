Uddhav calls emergency meeting of all Sena MLAs

After suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra MLC elections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs today.
According to sources, all MLAs have been strictly asked to remain present in the meeting.
Bal Thackeray loyalist Eknath Shinde, who is ‘unreachable’, will be addressing a press conference in Surat today noon.
Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Congress Chandrakant Handore had lost in the MLS polls.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) that went to polls on Monday.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted, “Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad election results – Shiv Sena (Mafia Sena) got 52 votes. 12 MLA’s revolted (55 Shiv Sena + 9 supporters = 64) Uddhav Thackeray’s Mafia Sarkar’s count down started.”
As many as 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections to the ten seats in the MLC. All the five candidates of the BJP — Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad emerged victorious.
NCP candidates– Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse– and the Shiv Sena nominees- Aamshya Padavi and Sachin Ahir also secured their seats. Of the two candidates fielded by Congress, Bhai Jagtap secured the win while Chandrakant Handore lost.BJP’s winning candidate claimed that cross-voting happened among members of Shiv Sena and Congress.