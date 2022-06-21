India logs 9,923 fresh Covid cases in a day

Advertisement

India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 4,33,19,396 on Tuesday with 9,923 fresh cases, while the number of active cases increased to 79,313, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,890 with 17 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, the ministry said.